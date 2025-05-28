Grizzlies Urged to Make Trade for Boston Celtics Superstar
While the offseason has fully begun, it's clear that one of the biggest storylines of the summer will be how the Boston Celtics navigate their roster situation. Since Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury could lead him to miss all of next season, the Celtics will likely make moves this offseason that aren't necessarily win now but set them up to compete come 2026-27.
The most popular names that have been thrown around in trade discussions are Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, but a different player could be in the works if the right offer comes Boston's way. In that case, the Memphis Grizzlies could be a team that looks to pounce, as they try to capitalize on the young assets they have while playing to their win-now roster.
According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz via a recent article, he identified Celtics star Jaylen Brown as a dream trade target for the Grizzlies this offseason. Brown is currently set to make the 11th-highest salary next season at $53 million, a steep price for Memphis to match in trade talks.
For a trade like that to happen, the likely player to be moved on Memphis' side would be Desmond Bane. Not only would it make sense because of position, but Bane has an adequate salary to work in a deal.
However, as listed, these are identified as dream targets, and there has been no reported desire from Brown that he wishes to leave Boston. Especially with Tatum out next season, Brown has a chance to show off his full value to the Celtics and keep them in playoff contention.
