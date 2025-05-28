All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Urged to Make Trade for Boston Celtics Superstar

Memphis Grizzlies urged to make trade for Boston Celtics superstar in recent Bleacher Report piece

Liam Willerup

Nov 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) help guard Jrue Holiday (4) up during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) help guard Jrue Holiday (4) up during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the offseason has fully begun, it's clear that one of the biggest storylines of the summer will be how the Boston Celtics navigate their roster situation. Since Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury could lead him to miss all of next season, the Celtics will likely make moves this offseason that aren't necessarily win now but set them up to compete come 2026-27.

The most popular names that have been thrown around in trade discussions are Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, but a different player could be in the works if the right offer comes Boston's way. In that case, the Memphis Grizzlies could be a team that looks to pounce, as they try to capitalize on the young assets they have while playing to their win-now roster.

According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz via a recent article, he identified Celtics star Jaylen Brown as a dream trade target for the Grizzlies this offseason. Brown is currently set to make the 11th-highest salary next season at $53 million, a steep price for Memphis to match in trade talks.

For a trade like that to happen, the likely player to be moved on Memphis' side would be Desmond Bane. Not only would it make sense because of position, but Bane has an adequate salary to work in a deal.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brow
Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) shoots during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

However, as listed, these are identified as dream targets, and there has been no reported desire from Brown that he wishes to leave Boston. Especially with Tatum out next season, Brown has a chance to show off his full value to the Celtics and keep them in playoff contention.

Related Articles

Ex-Grizzlies Player's Controversial Steph Curry, Cade Cunningham Statement

New Report Reveals EuroLeague Champion Could Join Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Star Congratulates Former Teammate Following EuroLeague Trophy

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News