Houston Rockets Interested in Lakers and Grizzlies Key Players
The Houston Rockets were the second seed in the Western Conference this past season, finishing the regular season with 52 wins and finishing above the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. However, they came up short in the first round, losing in seven games to the Golden State Warriors.
Knowing that they had to make a change, the Rockets agreed to send Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick, and five second-rounders to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. Adding one of the best scorers in the NBA to their team, reports are showing Houston will look to add some bench talent in free agency in the coming days.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets are setting up meetings with free agents Dorian Finney-Smith, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. All of these top free agents set to hit the market bring a skill set that can be vital to a contender.
Looking at Finney-Smith, he recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston won't be the only team looking to add him. As for Alexander-Walker, he might be the most coveted free agent out there, as Minnesota's recent deals indicate he's likely on his way out.
For Kennard, the Grizzlies already gave away his jersey number to rookie Javon Small, and he could provide Houston with elite shooting as he's shot 45.4% from three on average over the last five years. If the Rockets can land one of these key free agents, they could pose a serious threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season.
