All Grizzlies

Important New Details on Memphis Grizzlies’ Latest Free Agency Signing

The Memphis Grizzlies were intentional when structuring Luke Kennard's contract in NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Apr 4, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies recently announced the re-signing of sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard, but the contract details were not released by the team.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team re-signed wing Luke Kennard," the Grizzlies wrote in their announcement. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

While Memphis did not reveal the contract details, it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Kennard had agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract in NBA free agency. While this is technically correct, important new details have emerged about Kennard's contract that provide clarity on what his deal means for Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Mar 16, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the NBA insider wrote, "Grizzlies signed Luke Kennard to a one-year deal worth $9.25 million guaranteed, which can become $10.64 million if he hits unlikely bonuses, sources told. Memphis is now narrowly below the luxury tax, pending bonuses earned by Kennard, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke."

The initially reported $11M salary for Kennard projected to put Memphis slightly above the luxury tax.

Instead of needing to make additional moves to avoid the tax, Memphis instead structured Kennard's deal to include "unlikely bonuses" that should keep his payout closer to $9M for next season. This was a savvy move by the Grizzlies front office, as they retain one of the NBA's best shooters on a contract that makes sense.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News