Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies Star Ruled OUT for NBA Season Opener
The Memphis Grizzlies had brutal injury luck last season. Without star point guard Ja Morant for all but nine games, the Grizzlies also lost several other key players to extended injury absences.
This offseason has unfortunately not been much better for the Grizzlies. Emerging young rotation pieces GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. both suffered offseason injuries that will sidelined them to begin the season. In addition to these two injuries, sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard is dealing with a foot issue that his status in question.
While Morant looks to be on track to begin the season healthy after a minor ankle injury in preseason, his star teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out for the season opener.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed an injury update, saying Jackson is out for Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Via Michael Wallace of Grind City Media: “Jenkins says Jaren Jackson Jr (hamstring) will sit out season opener Wednesday and get a couple more days to focus on conditioning and 5-on-5 work to get ready. Looks more promising to return for Saturday’s home opener than first two-game trip.”
While it doesn’t sound like this will be a longterm absence for Jackson, it is very unfortunate for the Grizzlies that they will not have the star forward available when the regular season begins.
The final injury report for the Grizzlies will not be released until Tuesday, but Jackson has already been ruled out.
