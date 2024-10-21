All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies Star Ruled OUT for NBA Season Opener

The Grizzlies will open their season against the Utah Jazz.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12) on the bench.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12) on the bench. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies had brutal injury luck last season. Without star point guard Ja Morant for all but nine games, the Grizzlies also lost several other key players to extended injury absences.

This offseason has unfortunately not been much better for the Grizzlies. Emerging young rotation pieces GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. both suffered offseason injuries that will sidelined them to begin the season. In addition to these two injuries, sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard is dealing with a foot issue that his status in question.

While Morant looks to be on track to begin the season healthy after a minor ankle injury in preseason, his star teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out for the season opener.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks with forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed an injury update, saying Jackson is out for Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Via Michael Wallace of Grind City Media: “Jenkins says Jaren Jackson Jr (hamstring) will sit out season opener Wednesday and get a couple more days to focus on conditioning and 5-on-5 work to get ready. Looks more promising to return for Saturday’s home opener than first two-game trip.”

While it doesn’t sound like this will be a longterm absence for Jackson, it is very unfortunate for the Grizzlies that they will not have the star forward available when the regular season begins.

The final injury report for the Grizzlies will not be released until Tuesday, but Jackson has already been ruled out.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News