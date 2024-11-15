All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are severely shorthanded against the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images / Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are taking on the Golden State Warriors for their first matchup of the regular season series, however, today is also an Emirates NBA Cup game for both teams. The Grizzlies are severely shorthanded in comparison to the Golden State Warriors tonight.

The Grizzlies unfortunately have a large injury report with eight players listed: Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura, Desmond Bane, Colin Castleton, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is still out dealing with the injury to his right hip and pelvic muscle strains, Yuki Kawamura the crowd favorite is not injured but he is out on a two-way G League contract, Desmond Bane is currently questionable with a right oblique strain, Colin Castleton is out on his two-way G League contract, Brandon Clarke is questionable with left toe soreness, GG Jackson is out due to recovery of his right fifth metatarsal, Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with a stress reaction to his left tibia.

The Warriors have a relatively clean injury report with two players listed: De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain and Kyle Anderson is listed as probable dealing with a right neck spasm.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
