Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the visiting Golden State Warriors tonight in the second game of their in-season series. The Warriors were able to come away with the win the last time around with a final score of 123-118. Jaren Jackson Jr. carried the offensive load with Ja Morant out of the previous game, scoring 32 points on 55% shooting from the field.
Tonight's injury report favors the Warriors, but the Grizzlies will be sure to keep their next man-up mentality.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is currently questionable with lower back soreness. Morant has played 16 games this season and averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Fan favorite Yuki Kawamura is out on his two-way G League contract
Marcus Smart is doubtful with left shoulder soreness, GG Jackson is out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Colin Castleton is out on his two-way contract, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Warriors have a very clean injury report with one player listed, Moses Moody. Moody is out with left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
