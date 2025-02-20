Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers are back in action for their first games after the All-Star break. Thursday night's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams.
The Grizzlies came out with a double-digit win of 136-121 in their latest game against the Pacers. Memphis was trailing in the first half of the game and took the lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter. They never lost the lead again from that point. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals on 57/50/100 shooting splits,
The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report, but they are relatively healthy coming back from the break: Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Johnny Davis.
Cam Spencer is out as he is not currently with the team. Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer are all out due to their two-way G League contracts. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson are listed as available against the Pacers.
The Pacers have four players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Jackson, Quenton Jackson, RayJ Dennis, and Enrique Freeman.
Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Quenton Jackson is questionable due to his two-way G League contract, RayJ Dennis, and Enrique Freeman are also questionable due to their two-way contracts. Tyrese Haliburton is listed as available against the Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers will face off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
