Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the struggling Miami Heat, who have lost their last six games, this Saturday night.
Both teams are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, but this will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Grizzlies have split the season series with the Heat for the last three years; however, their most recent matchup on January 24, 2024, went in favor of the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are heading into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right shoulder soreness.
Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful with right ankle soreness, Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Heat have eight players listed on the injury report: Alec Burks, Josh Christopher, Haywood Highsmith, Keshad Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Alec Burks is out with a lower back strain, Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way contract, Haywood Highsmith is available with a left knee contusion, and Keshad Johnson is out on G League assignment.
Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Duncan Robinson is available with lower back pain, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat will face off Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
