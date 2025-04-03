Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road for the next three games with their first stop in Florida, to take on the Miami Heat.
Thursday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Grizzlies took game one last month in a 125-91 blowout. Memphis led from the first quarter to the last without ever giving up the lead. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 72/25/100 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with a small injury report, which includes three players: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out with tendon surgery recovery of his right patella, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to an illness
The Heat are entering the game with eight players listed on the injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Love, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Nikol Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Dru Smith.
Andrew Wiggins is OUT with right hamstring tendinopathy.
Kevin Love is out due to personal reasons, Alec Burks is available but dealing with lower back discomfort, Haywood Highsmith is questionable with left Achilles soreness, Nikol Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Duncan Robinson is questionable with left sacroiliac joint disfunction, Terry Rozier is out due to stomach gastroenteritis, and Dru Smith is out due to left Achilles surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
