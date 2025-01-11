Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading out on a four-game road trip, with their first stop against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.
Tonight marks the first time the two teams will meet this regular season, with the next two meetings in Memphis. Last season, the Timberwolves swept the Grizzlies four games to none. The Grizzlies will be looking to break that losing streak against the Timberwolves tonight.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams Jr., and Colin Castleton.
Marcus Smart remains out as he deals with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.
GG Jackson is out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Cam Spencer is out with a left thumb fracture, Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain, and Colin Castleton is out as he is currently not with the team. Ja Morant is listed as available.
The Timberwolves have a fairly clean report with four players listed: Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton, and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Rob Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain, Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way G League contract, Tristen Newton is also out due to his two-way contract, and Terrence Shannon Jr. is out on a G League assignment. Anthony Edwards is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
