Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at the FedEx Forum.
This marquee matchup will have significant repercussions to the playoff standings for multiple teams, not just the Grizzlies and Timberwolves. Currently, the Timberwolves are sitting one game behind the Grizzlies but are in the eighth seed, while the Grizzlies are sitting in the sixth spot outside of the play-in tournament.
However, the Grizzlies are currently sitting on a 2-0 season series advantage on the Timberwolves. With this being the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams, the Grizzlies will hold the tiebreaker regardless of the outcome, assuming that they end with the same record at the end of the season.
Memphis took the last game by a final score of 108-106, and have only beaten Minnesota by a combined margin of four points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies, totaling 24 points, 11, rebounds, and 2 blocks on 50% field goal shooting.
The Grizzlies are entering this game with three players listed on their injury report: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and a facial laceration.
The Timberwolves are entering the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
