Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1
The Memphis Grizzlies have battled their way to the eighth spot in the Western Conference and will take on the number one seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday.
Memphis secured its seed by taking care of business against the Dallas Mavericks, in a game that Memphis was able to lead in from start to finish. Ending in a double-digit 120-106 victory behind big games from Jaren Jackson Jr., who totaled 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block, and Ja Morant with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.
The Grizzlies are now taking on the Thunder, who have had the better of them since the 2022-2023 season, winning the last nine times the two teams have met.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, GG Jackson is out due to personal reasons, and Jaylen Wells is out with a fractured right wrist, facial lacerations, and concussion protocol.
The Thunder are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in game one of their series at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Admits Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Warriors Game
Draymond Green's Message to Ja Morant After Warriors-Grizzlies
Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game