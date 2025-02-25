All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against a very desperate Phoenix Suns team

Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in the first game of their five-game homestand after being on the road for the last five games and unfortunately going 2-3 in the trip.

Tuesday's game will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the prior two games going in favor of the Grizzlies. The most recent game ended in a score of 119-112, with Ja Morant leading the way for the Grizzlies totaling 26 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal on 42/0/83 shooting splits.

The Grizzlies have a relatively clean injury report heading into the game with three players listed: Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer.

Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way G League contract, Zyon Pullin is out due to right knee patellar tendinopathy, and Cam Spencer is out due to his two-way contract. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are listed as available.

The Suns also have three players listed on their report: Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Monte Morris.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, and Monte Morris is currently listed as questionable as he deals with lower back soreness. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns will face off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

