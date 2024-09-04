Injury Update: Memphis Grizzlies Player Will Miss at Least Three Months
In an announcement on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies revealed that young forward GG Jackson had suffered a foot injury that would require surgery:
“The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II: While playing basketball outside of Dallas on August 27, after attempting a contested layup, Jackson II experienced an unstable landing on his right foot. Subsequent imaging revealed a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot, which will require surgery to repair. An update will be provided following surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.”
In an additional update, the Grizzlies have revealed a reevaluation timeline for Jackson:
"Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson Il underwent a successful procedure today to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot," the team wrote. "Jackson Il will be reevaluated in approximately three months and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
Jackson appeared in 48 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Still just 19 years old, Jackson was the youngest player in the NBA last season.
Projected to be in the Grizzlies’ rotation this season, Jackson will now be sidelined for at least three months as he recovers from surgery. Memphis has dealt with numerous injuries over the last year, and this Jackson one is frustrating.
