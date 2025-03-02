Is Ja Morant Playing? Final Grizzlies vs Spurs Injury Report
After losing four of their last six games, the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Spurs are just 1-4 since announcing superstar center Victor Wembanyama would be out for the remainder of the season, but the Grizzlies are not putting themselves in a good position to avoid the upset on Saturday.
The Grizzlies have a loaded injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs, listing six players with injuries: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr., Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin. Luke Kennard is listed as available, despite dealing with left lower back soreness.
Desmond Bane is OUT with left hip soreness.
Ja Morant is OUT with right shoulder soreness.
Brandon Clarke is out with a lip laceration, Vince Williams Jr. is out with left knee soreness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendonitis.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, David Duke Jr., and Charles Bassey.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.
Riley Minix is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Charles Bassey is out with left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise.
The Spurs and Grizzlies face off without their top stars on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST in Memphis.
