Is Trae Young Playing? Final Grizzlies vs Hawks Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks face off for the second and final time this season on Monday night.
The two teams faced off on December 21, 2024, where the Grizzlies won 128-112. Both teams are in a much different place now than they were in December. Atlanta has traded for Clippers star Terance Mann, while the Grizzlies have been struggling since the All-Star break.
The one matchup that fans always look forward to when these two teams face off is when Trae Young and Ja Morant share the court together. Unfortunately, there's a chance that may not happen on Monday night.
The Atlanta Hawks listed Trae Young as probable against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right Achilles tendinitis. Meanwhile, Ja Morant is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.
Young has been very reliable for the Atlanta Hawks this season, playing in 56 out of 60 total games this season. Through 56 games, he's averaged 23.8 points, 11.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 41/33/86 shooting from the field. He's already played more games this season than he did all of last season.
Young has found a new gear as a playmaker this season for the Hawks, averaging a career-high in assists during his seventh NBA season.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday night.
