Ja Morant, Buddy Hield’s Punishments Revealed After Controversial Exchange
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are two of the several teams fighting to win every game down the stretch for their playoff positioning. With only a few games separating the third seed from the eighth seed, all the games down the stretch matter for both of these teams. However, the game itself wasn't the only headline from this match-up.
The Warriors walked away with a 134-125 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, backed by a 52-point performance from Steph Curry. While Curry dominated the headlines, an interaction between Ja Morant and Buddy Hield raised some eyes in terms of a potential punishment coming their way. In a recent report by ESPN's Shams Charania, a decision has been revealed.
After both Hield and Morant were seen making finger gun gestures toward one another, Charania reported that the NBA had issued warnings and no further penalties to the two players. In his report, Charania said the "league ruled the celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature, but inappropriate and should refrain."
Especially for Morant, it's a sigh of relief for the Grizzlies that the star guard didn't receive a suspension for this incident. With Memphis holding the eighth seed in the Western Conference, every one of their last six games matters.
With the regular season series between the Grizzlies and Warriors finished, Memphis will shift its focus to the Miami Heat with a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off on Thursday night.
