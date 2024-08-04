Ja Morant Gives Amazing Gift to College Basketball Team
Despite all of the success Ja Morant has achieved in the NBA, he's never forgotten where he came from. Numerous times, Morant has donated to the colleges, schools, and cities that he grew up in. This weekend, he did it again.
In a clip revealed by Radford Men's Basketball, Ja Morant gifted the entire men's basketball team a pair of basketball shoes as a gift for the end of summer school. The gift came from both Ja Morant and Nike.
"Relationships can be king, so because of relationships, we got a little gift for y'all," coach Shane Nichols said.
This isn't the first time Ja Morant has gifted an entire college basketball team a pair of shoes. At the start of this year, Morant just gifted Miles College a pair of Nike Ja 1 sneakers; he gifted both the men's and women's teams.
The most unfortunate part about being a famous athlete is the fact that people will pay far more attention to your mistakes, than your moments of kindness. Ja Morant publicly committed two very egregious mistakes that he's been very remembered for in recent memory. He's also donated numerous times to those less fortunate without anywhere near the same reception. Hopefully, as Morant continues to succeed in the NBA, people will pay more attention to the moments of kindness he's shared off the court.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA