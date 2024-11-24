Ja Morant Injury Update Revealed by Memphis Grizzlies Coach
The Memphis Grizzlies have had to play without star point guard Ja Morant for the past eight games but have certainly held their own in his absence. In nine games without Morant, Memphis is 4-4, taking their record to 10-7 overall on the season.
The two-time All-Star led the Grizzlies to a three-seed in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. While the Grizzlies have been able to pull out some wins without their star point guard on the court, it is obvious that this team would be much better with a healthy Morant.
Morant has not touched the court in nearly three weeks, but a recent update from Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins should give fans some hope for his return.
"Well, [Morant has] been on the court a little more the last couple of days. Not a real update outside of an increased workload on the court."
After missing the last eight games, any update on Morant's recovery seems to be a good one. Jenkins was hesitant to give too much of an update on Morant's status, but it certainly looks like the star point guard is making progress.
Jenkins' statement came before Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls, where the Grizzlies pulled out a huge road win. Heading into a new week, expect to hear more updates from Memphis on Morant and hope his return to action is near.
