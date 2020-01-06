Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant Has Been Invited To Participate In The NBA Slam Dunk Contest

On top of being a two-time NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month so far this season, Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant has also been invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Despite the NBA Slam Dunk Contest losing a lot of its luster over the years and no longer having the mass appeal of being the highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend, the contest is still beneficial to young, up and coming players. It served as a coming-out party for the careers of young stars like Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and Dwight Howard and a player like Morant could definitely benefit from the exposure that the showcase provides.

If Morant chooses to accept the invitation, he will also possibly join Los Angeles Lakers center and former slam dunk contest champion Dwight Howard who also was invited to participate.

Morant is non-committable at this point in the process and some might assume that the only reason that he has not already accepted his invite like Howard, is that he may choose to not risk injury or to wait on approval from the Grizzlies. Morant, of course, had knee surgery this summer and had a back injury this summer after an awkward landing on a cameraman working courtside.

“It’s something I’m thinking about,” Morant told Yahoo Sports about the invite. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Morant, who was also voted 10th amongst all backcourt players in the initial NBA All-Star Game votes, has shown flashes of brilliance with his high flying athletism and acrobatic finishes and hopefully, fans will all get to see that on the display during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.