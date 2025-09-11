Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Make Rare Offseason Appearance With IShowSpeed
The NBA offseason is coming to an end soon, with media day and training camp around the corner before preseason begins at the start of October. While some European NBA players have been spending most of their time at EuroBasket as the tournament nears a finish, other NBA stars have been spending their time doing tons of different things.
This includes Asia tours, which Steph Curry, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard have participated in, among others. Recently, some NBA stars have been making appearances on livestreams, such as Jaylen Brown and even Harden during his Asia tour. On Thursday, two Memphis Grizzlies stars pulled up on one of the most popular streamers today.
During his stream in Memphis, Tennessee, YouTube livestreamer IShowSpeed linked up with Grizzlies star duo Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Speed asked Morant how the team was looking this season, and the All-Star guard replied, "We looking smooth man."
The three got together for a picture afterward, as Speed continued on with his livestream. IShowSpeed has nearly 44 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, with tens of thousands of live viewers during his livestreams. As shared in the video, he's doing a tour across the United States, as he's gone from Nashville now to Memphis for Thursday's episode.
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant's Season Preview
Now with Desmond Bane off the roster after his blockbuster move to the Orlando Magic, Jackson Jr. and Morant will now have more weight on their shoulders to lead the team and get Memphis back into the playoff race. The Grizzlies were the second seed entering the All-Star break last season, but rough second half had them finish as the eighth seed.
In an improved Western Conference, the Grizzlies will need the best and healthiest versions of both Jackson Jr. and Morant if they want to remain competitive. For Jackson Jr, he'll look to improve upon his rebounding and foul trouble next season, as he's developing nicely into one of the better two-way players in the league.
As for Morant, staying healthy and being available this upcoming season is what Memphis needs. After injuries and suspensions have limited him over the last two seasons, a healthy offseason could have him in line to be the All-NBA caliber guard fans know he can be.
Especially with guards like Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton taking leaps last season, Morant can prove this upcoming year why he belongs in that conversation still.