Ja Morant Makes Big Announcement on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was capturing the eyes of the public before he made it into the NBA, as he was a star for the Murray State Racers, leading the nation in assists and scoring 24.5 points per game as a sophomore. Morant was on an upward trajectory in his first three seasons in the NBA, and has since declined.
However, the Grizzlies will look different next season after moving off Desmond Bane, and more offensive responsibility is expected to fall on the shoulders of Morant. While he's preparing for next season and looking to return to his All-Star form, he's also taking time to explore ventures off the court in his latest big announcement.
Morant and his family announced on Friday that they will be launching a media company, Catch12. The following is a PR release from Catch 12, via ClutchPoint's Tomer Azarly:
"Catch12’s official website, www.catch12.com, will host an evolving portfolio of original content, including mini-documentaries, exclusive interviews, and branded series that spotlight rising talent, celebrate icons, and speak directly to underserved communities.
The company is already in production on multiple series, starting with the Tee’d Up Podcast, a docu-series chronicling the Morant’s inner circle, and a full-length documentary following the Morant’s youth basketball program, Twelve Time."
As can be seen by the explanation in the release, it appears as though the media company will look to surround Morant with some positive PR, which is good for him after the past two seasons, where he has had incidents with the league office. Additionally, growing Catch12 could be a sign of what's to come for Morant after his NBA career comes to a close.
