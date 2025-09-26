Ja Morant Makes Big Decision Before Next NBA Contract Negotiations
The Memphis Grizzlies found one of the most exciting stars in the NBA with Ja Morant, and ideally, the franchise keeps him around for as long as possible. Morant has three seasons left on his hefty five-year, $197 million contract, but the star point guard is already looking ahead to his next deal.
If Morant is able to stay healthy and get back to his normal All-NBA self, he should be able to get a head-turning payday from the Grizzlies when the time comes. However, he is going about it in a unique way.
Ja Morant makes unexpected decision
The Daily Memphian's Drew Hill reports that Morant intends to negotiate his next NBA contract without an agent.
Morant and his former agency, Lift Sports Management, led by former NBA player Mike Miller, parted ways in June after the 2024-25 season, and now Morant is going a completely different route.
Morant is instead becoming the first client of ILOC, "a new athlete-focused strategic advisory firm that will support Morant through the negotiation process." This is a huge decision by Morant to choose to go independent rather than sign with a new agency, but it has worked out for a couple of different NBA stars.
Oklahoma City Thunder star and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown are both independent, but Morant's decision hits a bit closer to home.
Morant's new advisory group, ILOC, is owned by a group of his family, including his uncle and mother, as well as Kevin Helms, who is on Morant's management team. Hill reports that Morant has no ownership in the company, but he is undoubtedly doing those close to him a favor by becoming their first client rather than giving an outside agent a split of his next contract.
“Everything I’ve been through has helped me grow,” Ja Morant said. “Partnering with ILOC is about taking ownership of my future and surrounding myself with people who understand me, believe in me, and want to help me keep evolving. I’m not just thinking about next season or the next deal. I’m thinking about legacy, about my family, my community and about doing things the right way.”
While there have been questions around Morant's future in Memphis, especially after the star point guard has played just 59 games over the past two seasons, he is certainly expected to be a Grizzly for a while longer. The 26-year-old has the next year or two to show the Grizzlies what he is truly capable of, and then will ultimately net him a very generous next contract extension, which he will negotiate himself.
