Ja Morant Named Among NBA Stars Who Could Get Traded
After the Memphis Grizzlies traded away star guard Desmond Bane, there were serious questions about what direction the franchise was heading. In return for Bane, the Grizzlies acquired four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap, so many were wondering if they were planning to blow it up and focus on the future.
The next two trade candidates that came to mind for many fans were Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but those talks were shut down. After the Bane trade, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Grizzlies were not looking to trade away Morant or Jackson Jr., while Shams Charania reported that the franchise would continue to build around the star duo.
Morant, 26, is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA, but has not been able to stay healthy. Over the last two years, Morant has played just 59 regular-season games, and there is genuine concern about whether or not he will be able to stay on the floor.
Is a Morant trade still on the table?
Of course, there is no chance that the Grizzlies make a drastic trade with less than a week before training camp, but could things change as they get into the 2025-26 season?
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently named a handful of potential "surprise trade candidates" across the NBA, and Morant was among the stars mentioned.
"The Grizzlies are currently in no man's land," Quinn wrote. "The Desmond Bane trade offered too much value to decline, but it put the Grizzlies pretty squarely in the Play-In mix. If Ja Morant still looked like the All-NBA force he was in 2022, they'd turn around and use those assets to reload around him. Now, as the injuries and off-court incidents stack up, it's less clear that they should do so."
Trading away Morant would be a huge mistake for the Grizzlies, as he has completely shifted the culture in Memphis. Of course, the Grizzlies desperately need Morant to stay healthy, but trading him away is likely not the solution.
Morant is just 26 years old with a young core around him. There is no rush for the Grizzlies to compete in the West, and trading him away could be costly. Not only that, but Morant is valued much more in Memphis than he would be by another franchise.
"His playing style is so acrobatic and high-risk that it's plausible he just peaked young. Even if he can revert to his prior form, his shooting and defensive woes are still real," Quinn continued. "There's not a massive market for players like that."
Sure, Morant has some concerns in his game, but his on-court impact is undeniable. It is clear that Morant's trade value is likely at an all-time low, which is why even if the Grizzlies ever wanted to trade him, they should not do it anytime soon. Letting Morant get healthy to see how far he can take this new-look Memphis team is the priority, then they can think about a potential Morant trade.