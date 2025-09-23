Grizzlies Announce Signing of 6-Foot-8 Standout Defender
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a surprisingly productive 2025 offseason, looking to bounce back from their first-round playoff exit last season. With the start of training camp just a week away, the Grizzlies are getting a better idea of what their roster will look like heading into the 2025-26 season, but they still have some decisions to make.
Of course, Memphis has some new players like Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and rookie Cedric Coward that they will need to get up to speed during training camp, and they made another addition on Tuesday that will help bring some intensity to practices.
Grizzlies add G League DPOY
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced the signing of reigning NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year, Braxton Key.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Braxton Key. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," Grizzlies PR released.
The 6-foot-8 defensive-minded forward has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors throughout his four-year career, but has appeared in just 37 NBA games, including three last season.
Key, 28, has been one of the best players in the G League over the past few years. In the 2024-25 season, Key averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, and ultimately got called up by the Warriors to earn a standard NBA contract.
Key has been an impressive defender since he helped the Virginia Cavaliers win a national title in 2019, but his impact in the G League has been on another level. While Key's contract with the Grizzlies is likely an Exhibit 10 deal, and he could end up playing for the Memphis Hustle in the G League, he certainly seems to deserve more opportunities at the next level.
The Grizzlies have now filled out their 21-man training camp roster with this signing on Tuesday, but somebody is missing.
As it stands, Memphis' second-round draft pick, Jahmai Mashack, has been left off the Grizzlies' training camp roster. The 22-year-old guard out of Tennessee was an exciting, defensive-minded prospect who showed some promise during the NBA Summer League, but has not gotten the opportunity from the Grizzlies that many were expecting him to get.
