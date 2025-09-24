Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Knicks, 76ers Guard Before Training Camp
After a year of G League exposure, Charlie Brown Jr. is en route to the Memphis Grizzlies with a shot of making their regular season roster. He'll have to decisively impress at training camp.
Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto: "The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlie Brown Jr. have agreed to a deal, agent Eric Brest of Seros Partners told HoopsHype."
Grizzlies Add Brown for Camp
Last season, Brown spent time with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905. The 6-foot-6 guard, while still with the Knicks, was included in the deal that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York; the Hornets subsequently waived him prior to the season opener.
With Raptors 905, Brown averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21 regular season contests, tying a league record with nine steals in one game in the process. Beyond that, he's spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.
In total, Brown has appeared in 49 regular season NBA games.
Memphis is currently at the maximum-allowed 21 players for training camp and preseason. Those currently guaranteed are as follows:
- Ja Morant
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Brandon Clarke
- Jaylen Wells
- G.G. Jackson
- Zach Edey
- Santi Aldama
- Cam Spencer
- Scotty Pippen Jr.
- Ty Jerome
- Cedric Coward
- Jock Landale
- John Konchar
- Vince Williams Jr.
In addition, P.J. Hall, Javon Small and Olivier-Maxence Prosper have signed two-way deals with the Grizzlies, putting the team at 18 players before the training camp additions.
Brown brings the roster total to 22, so before his contract — likely an Exhibit 10 — can be finalized, one of either Braxton Key, Tyler Burton or Lawson Lovering will have to be waived. From there, the Grizzlies have until Oct. 20 to decide on 15 guaranteed deals and three two-way contracts.
If Brown is waived before the start of the regular season, he'll become eligible for an $85,300 bonus after spending 60 days with the Memphis Hustle — a standard clause for each such contract.
As far as the Grizzlies are concerned, however, from Morant to Brown, the roster is aligned on a shared vision for the upcoming campaign.
"We are in this together,” Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said in an interview with ClutchPoints. “We are a team and everyone knows their value to the process.”
Related Articles
Grizzlies Receive Encouraging Injury News on 6-Foot-6 Forward
3 Realistic Trade Targets for Memphis Grizzlies This Season