Ja Morant Makes Rare Message on NBA MVP Race
The NBA MVP race appears to be down to two players: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While both players have deserving cases, it almost seems like more is on the line for the two stars heading into Sunday's Game 7, where they go head-to-head for a chance to make the Western Conference Finals.
For Jokic, winning would give him his fourth league MVP, cementing him as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, as he'd join Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only big men to do so. And for Shai, it would give him his first and further solidify his standing as one of the league's top guards. When it comes down to making the choice, it should be a close one.
So much so, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant decided to chime in on the conversation, replying to a post from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland that asked, "Anybody else wondered why they haven’t announced MVP yet?"
"they got to see who win the series first," Morant replied. While his claim might sound logical, the result of the playoffs does not affect voting for the MVP, given that it is a regular-season award. Even though it seems like the real MVP is the one who wins on Sunday, that result has no impact on a result that has already been determined.
Last year, Jokic was awarded his third MVP on May 8th, 2024, meaning this year's announcement will be at least over a week after. But, the NBA is likely using this as leverage for the series, and could surprise everyone by naming the MVP at center court before Game 7.
