Ja Morant Makes Viral Post After Memphis vs. Florida State Game
The Memphis Tigers defeated the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. It was the third game of the season for both teams, with Memphis improving to a perfect 3-0 this season. Like all Memphis fans, Ja Morant was hyped.
Memphis jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half and led by as many as 20-3. Florida got within eight but ran out of time on the comeback attempt on Memphis' 39 yard line.
After the win, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant took to Twitter to celebrate with fans after the big win. On a video from the Tigers Athletics page showing the fans that traveled from Memphis to Tallahassee, Morant posted a GIF with the words "Memphis Memphis Memphis" on it.
Ja Morant also reacted to an incredible catch by LSU's Kyren Lacy. Lacy recorded five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina.
After the game, Lacy responded to Morant with his own comment, saying "Don't turn me up like dat 12!"
Morant and the Grizzlies are hoping for a big season after back-to-back disappointing years that saw the star point guard play sparingly. He only played nine games last season due to a suspension and shoulder injury, so everyone is hoping for a big year from Ja Morant.
