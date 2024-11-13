Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Mavericks

All Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had Ja Morant talking

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a timeout in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Very few players in the NBA can put on a show like Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. It's not just fans who marvel at what he can do, but his peers, too - even superstars on other teams.

On Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, Steph Curry showed why he's one of the greatest point guards of all time. Against his former Splash Brother Klay Thompson, Curry put up 37 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 52/42/80 shooting from the field. In the fourth quarter alone, Curry put up 12 points, 4/4 field goals, 3/3 three-pointers, and 2/2 free throws.

It all culminated in a dagger shot that saw Curry give the Warriors a four-point lead with just 26 seconds left.

The performance earned the praise from Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant - who gave Curry a one-emoji response, chef.

"🧑‍🍳"

Morant knows a thing or two about what it feels like to go against Curry at his peak. In 2022, the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Warriors. The series saw Memphis lose in six games against Golden State, and it was a humbling moment for the Grizzlies.

Memphis will get their rematch very soon as they face off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Farbod Esnaashari
