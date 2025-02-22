Ja Morant's Clutch Shot in Grizzlies-Magic Goes Viral
Coming off a crushing road loss against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies went into the second leg of a back-to-back desperate for a win. The Grizzlies traveled to face the Orlando Magic on Friday, and the big cross-conference matchup came down to the wire.
With the Grizzlies trailing 104-102 with under two minutes left, star point guard Ja Morant took matters into his own hands. Morant is best when getting downhill and to the basket, so that is exactly what he did. The two-time All-Star got to the rim, but with 6-foot-10 Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. in his face, Morant had to just throw it up and somehow got it to fall.
The circus shot by Morant to tie the game has gone viral on social media.
Via NBA: "JA MORANT HOW DID YOU GET THIS TO FALL???
TIE GAME IN ORLANDO IN CRUNCH TIME!"
Via eric: "MY GOODNESS JA MORANT"
Via Grind City Media: "THAT'S TUFF JA 😤😤😤"
Morant's insane layup would end up being the game-changer, as the Grizzlies would ultimately pull out a 105-104 win after Desmond Bane hit the go-ahead free throw with 45 seconds left. Morant finished the night with a team-high 23 points, but no basket as significant as his game-tying circus shot in clutch time.
The Grizzlies improve to 37-19 on the season, temporarily moving back into second place in the Western Conference.
