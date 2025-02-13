Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Clippers
The Memphis Grizzlies have won five of their last six games, coming off a huge win over the Phoenix Suns to spoil Kevin Durant reaching 30,000 career points. In Tuesday's win over Phoenix, star point guard Ja Morant dropped 26 points,7 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead the Grizzlies.
Now, heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, the Grizzlies will be a bit shorthanded. After being noted as a game-time decision against the Clippers, the Grizzlies have ruled out Morant for Wednesday's game due to right knee soreness.
Morant is set to miss his 22nd game of the season, but the Grizzlies are 14-7 without him. Morant has had his fair share of injury concerns this season, and his lack of consistency has prevented him from finding his rhythm.
The two-time All-Star is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season with 44.7/32.1/81.0 shooting splits, his worst statistical year since 2020-21. Morant went down in Tuesday's win over the Suns, and having to go into a back-to-back certainly hinders his ability to get back on the court.
The Clippers have lost three of their last four games heading into Wednesday's matchup, while the Grizzlies are looking to ride their hot streak into the All-Star break and beyond. While Morant is sidelined, the Grizzlies should have an opportunity to take down the Clippers on the road.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral