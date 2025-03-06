Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost three consecutive games and four of their last five, and now head into one of their biggest tests of the 2024-25 season. The best team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are visiting Memphis on Wednesday night, and the Grizzlies will need to break out of their unfortunate slump to take down the league's best.
Many fans have been looking forward to this battle between two of the league's best guards in Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Memphis' Ja Morant, but there was doubt that one of these stars would actually suit up.
After being sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games, Morant's status was in jeopardy for Wednesday's blockbuster against OKC. But, after initially being listed as questionable, the Grizzlies have upgraded Morant to available against the Thunder.
Morant was reportedly dealing with a right deltoid contusion but is officially good to go on Wednesday.
Morant has had his fair share of injury concerns this season, already missing 24 games. The Grizzlies are 14-10 without Morant this season, so having him in uniform on Wednesday is huge.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists through 37 games, having his worst statistical season since 2020-21, but has proven he can still step up when necessary. With the Grizzlies still without star big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis desperately needs a big game from Morant to take down the red-hot Thunder.
