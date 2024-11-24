All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies have revealed Ja Morant's final injury status vs the Bulls

Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night as both teams look to move themselves up from the middle of their respective conferences. Both the Grizzlies and Bulls head into their matchup as winners of two of their last three games.

What will prove to be a major factor in this contest will be the injury status of key players for the Grizzlies, as Marcus Smart entered today as questionable with illness and Ja Morant as doubtful with hip injuries. Less than an hour before tip-off, an update was released on the two key guards.

According to Grizzlies PR, both Morant and Smart are out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This makes it eight straight missed games for Morant and four straight for Smart.

In eight games this season, Morant has had a rocky start, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from three. As for Smart, he's appeared in seven games for Memphis while averaging a career-low 7.4 points and shooting 30.0% from behind the arc.

Memphis will look towards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to help carry the load in the absence of their key guards, as Jackson Jr. is off to a career-best year averaging 22.9 points in only 28.9 minutes per night.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM EST at the United Center in Chicago on NBA TV.

