Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
Is Ja Morant's season over?
On Thursday night, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant watched from the bench as his team blew a 29-point lead and went down three games to none in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During Game 3's second quarter, Morant took a wild tumble to the court after colliding mid-air with Thunder guard Lu Dort.
Morant would miss the remainder of the game, which the Grizzlies ended up losing 114-108 to put their season on the brink heading into Saturday's Game 4.
With their season on the line, it appears as if the Grizzlies will have to do so without their former All-Star guard. The Grizzlies have listed Morant as doubtful with a hip contusion, but ESPN's Shams Charania reports that he is set to miss Game 4 after the scary fall in the last game.
Morant, 25, has battled injuries and off-court antics all season long. Morant appeared in just 50 regular-season games for the Grizzlies this season, but has looked like his normal All-Star caliber self when he's been on the court. The former Murray State star is averaging 23.2 points per game while adding 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Down 3-0 and now without their star guard, it'll be an uphill battle for the Grizzlies, who host the top-seeded Thunder in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, with the game set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST.