Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Nine-Word Statement After Thunder-Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies fell short for the third time against the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder

Matt Guzman

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) look on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum.
Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) look on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
For the first time in their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies had home court advantage. At halftime, that was apparent.

After falling short to Oklahoma City by a combined 70 points in the first two games, Memphis was up against the wall, even at home. Ja Morant fed off the friendly crowd to help the Grizzlies amass a 29-point lead, but after being undercut by Lu Dort attempting a dunk, his night ended prematurely.

That was effectively the end of Memphis' offensive productivity — and likely its playoff run.

"I never want to see anybody get hurt," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after the game. "I hope he's okay, but you want everybody to be at full strength. He's a great competitor."

With the win, the Grizzlies fall 0-3 in the series and have to win out in order to advance to the second round. If the first three games have shown anything, however, that task is next to impossible.

And heading into the second contest in Memphis, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to have an abundance of confidence.

"If they can build it," he began, "we can erase it."

Tipoff of Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Thunder at FedExForum is set for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

