Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies are coming into this game after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Monday by 10 points, despite Desmond Bane erupting for 44 points. As for the Trail Blazers, they enter this game on a two-game winning streak with their most recent win being against the Washington Wizards, as Anfernee Simons finished the game with a team-high 30 points.
The two teams have already squared off twice, with the Grizzlies getting the best of the Trail Blazers in both contests. This is the final time the two teams will play in the regular season as the playoffs quickly approach.
The Grizzlies enter Wednesday's game as heavy favorites, but their path to victory is more difficult as they will be without their superstar guard. Ja Morant is set to miss this game with left hamstring soreness.
Since the Grizzlies have practically secured their spot in the postseason, they can afford to sit Morant and make sure he is healthy for a playoff run. But, the Grizzlies are still fighting for playoff position, just one game back from the No. 2 seed in the West, so every game still matters.
While the Grizzlies have proven they can win without Morant, his absence will be felt. In Morant’s last outing, he finished the game with 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. He is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds with 45/29/83 shooting splits this season.
The Grizzlies and the Trail Blazers are set to tip off at 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday night.
