Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been sidelined with a posterior hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. The star point guard suffered this injury against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Grizzlies announced an official update after that game:
“While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion. Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”
There has been no further update from the Grizzlies beyond this one, but Morant has been officially ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
Needless to say, this is a huge loss for the Grizzlies as they attempt to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture. No stranger to injuries, the Grizzlies dealt with several last season, and again have been hit with them this season.
While Memphis has been incredibly unfortunate with the injury luck, it still has several high-level rotation players who are performing well on a nightly basis. This will make the job of head coach Taylor Jenkins very tough once the Grizzlies do get fully healthy, as there are several players deserving of regular rotation minutes.
For now, the Grizzlies are focused on staying afloat without Morant who hopefully will not be sidelined for much longer. This game against the 9-2 Warriors will be a tough one without the star point guard.
