Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies have revealed their injury report vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening as they look to snap a brief two-game losing streak. Just one game behind Denver in the Western Conference standings, Memphis hopes to take advantage of Nikola Jokic’s second-straight absence.

Ruled out due to personal reasons, Jokic will miss Sunday night’s game after also missing Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As for Memphis, they are also without key contributors, including star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant will miss his fifth-straight game with a posterior hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. Sustaining this injury against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, Morant received an official injury designation from the team:

“While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion. Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The Grizzlies have gone 2-2 in Morant’s latest absence, and 2-3 overall this season when he has been out. Needless to say, Memphis needs its best player back.

The Grizzlies and Nuggets will begin play at 3:00 PM PT on Sunday at FedExForum in Memphis.

