Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (right) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) as he waits to check into the game during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (right) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) as he waits to check into the game during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to 2-3 with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Two key players got injured for Memphis, as Marcus Smart left after just six minutes with an ankle injury, and Desmond Bane exited after just 17 minutes with an oblique injury.

Both Bane and Smart are out for Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the Grizzlies very shorthanded, particularly in their backcourt. Star point guard Ja Morant played 29 minutes in the lost to Brooklyn, which came after he missed the team’s previous game with right thigh soreness. 

Morant was listed as questionable against Brooklyn with that same injury designation, but ended up playing. Not listed on the injury report for Thursday night’s game against Milwaukee, Morant is available to play. 

The Grizzlies have been careful with Morant’s workload to start the season, as he is only averaging 26.5 minutes per game. This is a career low by a significant margin, as Morant’s previous career low in minutes was the 31 per game he played his rookie season. 

Injuries have been a real issue for Memphis over the last year, and they are hoping to preserve their star point guard’s health throughout the season’s entirety. Doing so while also chasing wins in the very competitive Western Conference will be a real challenge for Memphis.

