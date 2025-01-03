Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to cement themselves further as the two-seed in the Western Conference tonight, but they'll have to go against a volatile Sacramento Kings team that seems to be on a small groove.
For as much conversation there is about the Kings under-achieving this season, the team is currently on a two-game winning streak. While it doesn't mean much to some, it's the first kind of winning streak the Kings have gone on since December 8.
Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll have to do it without Ja Morant tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Ja Morant as out against the Sacramento Kings due to a right AC joint sprain.
Morant suffered the injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 27 and has not played in the last two games for the Grizzlies - missing games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns. Memphis has gone 1-1 in Morant's absence but will be tested again tonight by the Sacramento Kings.
Through 20 games this season, Morant has averaged 21.2 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 45/32/84 shooting from the field. Morant has missed 14 of the team's 34 games this season due to a variety of injuries. While it hasn't become a cause for concern yet, he's starting to feel somewhat injury prone.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
