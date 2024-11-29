All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Insane Alley-Oop Dunk in Grizzlies-Pelicans Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a highlight dunk in his injury return.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned from a brief one-game injury absence on Friday. Playing in Monday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant was sidelined for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Listed probable for Friday, Morant was cleared to play ahead of the 5:00 PM EST tip-off.

It was a left knee contusion that held Morant out of Wednesday’s game, which is a different injury than the one that sidelined him for eight games earlier this month. Looking healthy in his return, Morant threw down an incredible alley-oop dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Hoop Central on X: “JA MORANT MY GOODNESS”

This incredible dunk has been going viral on social media, with several big accounts sharing it. 

Via NBA on X: “HEAD AT THE RIM TYPE ATHLETICISM 😤”

One of the most athletic point guards of all-time, Morant is a walking highlight reel. A legitimate lob threat at just 6-foot-2, Morant is unlike anyone else his size in the NBA right now. 

Via Bleacher Report: "JA WAS LEVITATING ✈️🔥"

Entering play on Friday, Morant was averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in just 27.3 minutes per game. The Grizzlies have been keeping his minutes low, as they attempt to maintain their best player’s health throughout the course of the season.

The Grizzlies are looking for their 13th win on Friday against New Orleans, having entered play 12-7 on the season.

