All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Insane Putback Dunk in Grizzlies-Mavericks Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's insane putback dunk against the Dallas Mavericks goes viral

Liam Willerup

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday night with their backs against the wall. Despite having home court advantage, the Grizzlies welcomed the Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home contest for the eighth seed in the Western Confernece and a right to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the Miami Heat's upset over the Atlanta Hawks, an upset is very much possible.

A major part of the Grizzlies' chances for winning Friday night come from Ja Morant, as the star guard was upgraded from questionable to active right before game time, as he was dealing with a right ankle sprain from their loss against the Golden State Warriors. However, his ankle looked fine after he threw down an insane slam dunk in the first quarter.

After Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama missed a shot at the rim, Morant soared in for the insane putback dunk over Aldama for the finish. Even though Morant said earlier in the season that he was done with dunking, he's since looked past that and turned back the clock for the viral slam.

Earlier in the year, in a play that didn't count, Morant showed off his highlight reel abilities with a poster dunk over San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after the whistle. While Morant has battled injuries over the last two seasons, plays like these remind fans just what he's capable of and why he was so hyped coming out of Murray State.

The winner between the Grizzlies and Mavericks will face the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.

Related Articles

Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status for Mavericks-Grizzlies Play-In

Latest Appearance of Injured Grizzlies Star Goes Viral

Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Mavericks-Grizzlies

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News