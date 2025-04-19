Ja Morant's Insane Putback Dunk in Grizzlies-Mavericks Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday night with their backs against the wall. Despite having home court advantage, the Grizzlies welcomed the Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home contest for the eighth seed in the Western Confernece and a right to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the Miami Heat's upset over the Atlanta Hawks, an upset is very much possible.
A major part of the Grizzlies' chances for winning Friday night come from Ja Morant, as the star guard was upgraded from questionable to active right before game time, as he was dealing with a right ankle sprain from their loss against the Golden State Warriors. However, his ankle looked fine after he threw down an insane slam dunk in the first quarter.
After Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama missed a shot at the rim, Morant soared in for the insane putback dunk over Aldama for the finish. Even though Morant said earlier in the season that he was done with dunking, he's since looked past that and turned back the clock for the viral slam.
Earlier in the year, in a play that didn't count, Morant showed off his highlight reel abilities with a poster dunk over San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after the whistle. While Morant has battled injuries over the last two seasons, plays like these remind fans just what he's capable of and why he was so hyped coming out of Murray State.
The winner between the Grizzlies and Mavericks will face the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.
