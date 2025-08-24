Ja Morant's Nike Shoes 50% Off at Multiple Locations
The Memphis Grizzlies might've moved on from sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane this offseason, but that doesn't mean they won't be competitive next season. Despite not being in All-Star conversations, Bane is one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Not only can he shoot, but he can play make as well, making him a great complementary guard.
Now, the pressure will be heightened for Ja Morant to return to that All-NBA form next season and lead the Grizzlies to a postseason berth. Injuries and a suspension have derailed his past two years, and now he can focus on the season and reassert himself near the top of the league's best point guards.
A flashy player, constantly known for his highlight plays, Morant is always making sure his flash translates with his shoe game as well. Morant boasts a signature shoe line with Nike, with the Ja 1's, Ja 2's, and recently released Ja 3's.
With fans now pivoting their attention to the Ja 3's, those interested in buying some Ja 2's can now do so at a great discount, with two retailers offering up to 50% off on the shoes. Finish Line, as well as Hibbett, are offering 50% off select Ja 2's with several color ways and shoe size options at a discounted price.
Ja Morant's Shoe Game
As mentioned, just as flashy as Morant is on the court with his high-flying plays, he's making sure to match that vibe with what he's got wearing on his feet. Showing off the Ja 3's, Morant is making sure the color ways come in bold looks, a great way to stand out against the competitors.
While they were met with some criticism, Morant brought out a polarizing pair of Nike Ja 2's with a giraffe print in a game against the Utah Jazz. Ever since the NBA has allowed players to where shoes that don't have to follow strict team color regulations, players like Morant have been able to express their creative side.
In terms of the Ja 3's, the first color way, "Max Volume", has been released and is available for purchase, with multiple other color ways to follow. If Morant can start playing more at that All-NBA level, fans know he can be, then the Ja 3's could fly off the shelves faster than they can restock.
