Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Pistons
Considering all the injuries they have dealt with, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference so far this season. Having won three-straight games, the Grizzlies are 11-7 on the season, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference standings.
One player who has missed time for the Grizzlies so far this season is star point guard Ja Morant. Appearing in just nine of the Grizzlies’ 18 games so far, Morant has missed half the season.
Recently returning from an eight-game injury absence, Morant scored 22 points in 23 minutes of action against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following that game, which was another win for Memphis, the Grizzlies placed Morant back on the injury report.
Giving Morant a new injury listing, the Grizzlies have ruled him out for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a left knee contusion. It seems reasonable to assume that this could just be an abundance of caution for the Grizzlies, as they are facing a sub .500 opponent and have an off-day on Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
Wanting to keep Morant healthy after he played just nine games last season, the Grizzlies are going to continue being careful with their best player. Memphis and Detroit will begin play at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday night at FedExForum.
