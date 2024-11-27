All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report against the Detroit Pistons.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Considering all the injuries they have dealt with, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference so far this season. Having won three-straight games, the Grizzlies are 11-7 on the season, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. 

One player who has missed time for the Grizzlies so far this season is star point guard Ja Morant. Appearing in just nine of the Grizzlies’ 18 games so far, Morant has missed half the season. 

Recently returning from an eight-game injury absence, Morant scored 22 points in 23 minutes of action against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following that game, which was another win for Memphis, the Grizzlies placed Morant back on the injury report.

Giving Morant a new injury listing, the Grizzlies have ruled him out for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a left knee contusion. It seems reasonable to assume that this could just be an abundance of caution for the Grizzlies, as they are facing a sub .500 opponent and have an off-day on Thursday due to Thanksgiving. 

Wanting to keep Morant healthy after he played just nine games last season, the Grizzlies are going to continue being careful with their best player. Memphis and Detroit will begin play at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News