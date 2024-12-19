Ja Morant’s Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors head on the road for a Thursday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, where new Warriors acquisition Dennis Schroder is expected to make his debut with the team. Memphis heads into this matchup as winners of eight of their last ten, while it's been the opposite in Golden State with winners of just two of their last ten.
Tonight will mark just the second time the two teams have faced off this season, with two more to follow, with the first matchup resulting in a 123-118 Warriors win on November 15th. Memphis was without some key players in that matchup, and their latest injury report includes star point guard Ja Morant.
All-Star guard Ja Morant is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Thursday night's matchup with lower back soreness despite the former second-overall pick appearing in the last two contests.
If Morant's soreness doesn't keep him out of the contest, he'll have a chance to continue his successful recent stretch of games. Over his last three games, Morant is averaging 26.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and shooting 47.4% from behind the arc.
Grizzlies standout defensive guard Marcus Smart is also listed on the injury report, with a DOUBTFUL designation with left shoulder soreness. Smart has made ten consecutive appearances since missing ten of his last 12 games prior.
Thursday night's contest between the two Western Conference sides is set for 7:00 PM CST.
