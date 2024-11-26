Ja Morant's Performance in Injury Return Goes Viral
After missing the last eight games due to a hip injury, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action for their home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
The Grizzlies managed with Morant sidelined, winning five of their last eight games to take them to a 10-7 record. Similarly, with Morant active this season, the Grizzlies are 5-3. While it certainly helps to have their star point guard on the court, the Grizzlies have shown resilience through his injury.
Through just the first half of action back from injury, Morant has put on a show for the Memphis crowd. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter, ending with a 65-54 lead at halftime. Morant put up an absurd 20 points and 6 assists in just 13 minutes.
Morant's performance has gone viral, as NBA media has certainly missed seeing Ja highlights on a nightly basis. Many of the league's top media outlets have shown love for Morant's return, sharing some of his top highlights from the first half of Monday's matchup.
Via NBA: "Ja Morant back to attacking the paint"
Via Hoop Central: "JA MF MORANT"
Via Hoop Central: "This assist from Ja Morant."
Via Grind City Media: "he's just different y'all"
Morant has shined thus far in his return from injury, as the Grizzlies seem to play at a much higher level with their All-Star point guard leading the offense. 20 first-half points in his return is very impressive, with a couple of insane highlights to go with it.
