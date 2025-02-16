Ja Morant's Reaction to NBA Slam Dunk Contest Goes Viral
The NBA All-Star weekend now heads into the final day on Sunday with the revamped NBA All-Star game featuring a new mini tournament format with three teams of All-Stars and the winning team of the Rising Stars Challenge. For Saturday's challenges, Team Cavaliers won the Skills Challenge, Tyler Herro won the Three-Point Contest, and Mac McClung won the Dunk Contest.
While he's never been a participant, one of the top dunkers in the league is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Even though he's dialed it back this season, he was known for his high-flying abilities coming out of Murray State. During Saturday's dunk contest, Morant shared his reactions to it on social media.
Sharing to his X account, Morant shared, "mac might make me decide to dunk." Even though he's flashed his athleticism with a dunk over San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama that was ruled a dead ball, it seems as if McClung's performance on Saturday might've sparked something in Morant.
After holding a 6.7% dunk percentage in his rookie season, that number has since plummeted to 2.4% in the 2024-25 season.
Not only did Morant acknowledge the success of McClung, he also did so with Spurs rookie Stephon Castle. Castle finished the Dunk Contest second to McClung, losing by just four-tenths of a point. While he could purely be talking, Grizzlies and NBA fans alike would definitely enjoy seeing Morant throw it down more often.
