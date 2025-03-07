Ja Morant's Status for Grizzlies vs Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are set to meet for their third contest of the season on Friday. The Grizzlies and Mavericks split the first two matchups, but Friday's feels much more important than any other game, as both teams are trying to break their dreadful losing streaks.
The Grizzlies have lost their last four games, while the Mavericks have lost their last three. Unfortunately for both teams, they are each facing significant injury issues.
Following Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the media that he probably should not have been playing through his shoulder injury and seemed questionable about his status going forward. But, the Grizzlies have surprisingly left him off of Friday's injury report.
Morant has battled with a shoulder injury since last season when he suffered a torn labrum, which cut his 2023-24 campaign well short and has kept him out of some contests this year.
Fans have made it known that Morant playing on Friday is a bit concerning and are claiming that he needs rest. Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds with 43/28/84 shooting splits this season, but has only played in 38 of Memphis' 62 games.
One thing for certain is the Grizzlies need Morant at his best in the playoffs. If he continues to play injured, he will be far from his best when the postseason comes around.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Dallas on Friday on ESPN.
