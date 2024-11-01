Ja Morant's Unreal Alley-Oop Pass in Grizzlies-Bucks Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been dealing with right thigh soreness that held him out of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Morant was again listed on the injury report as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, but ended up playing.
Not listed on the injury report at all for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which is the second night of a back-to-back for Memphis, Morant looks to be feeling healthy. Finishing the first half with a near triple-double, Morant entered halftime with 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.
Perhaps even more impressive than his overall line was an alley-oop pass Morant made from the seat of his pants in the second quarter.
This highlight pass from Morant has been going viral on social media, with the NBA and several other big accounts sharing it.
Via NBA: “Ja throws a perfect lob while sitting down 🤯”
SportsCenter was among the major sports accounts to share Morant’s unreal pass.
Via SportsCenter: “JA MORANT THREW A LOB WHILE SITTING 🔥”
Morant has been somewhat limited to begin the season as the Grizzlies attempt to keep him healthy throughout the course of the season. The star point guard played just nine games last season due to a 25-game suspension and season-ending shoulder injury, so the Grizzlies want to make sure he stays healthy all year.
One of the most exciting players in the NBA, Morant showed in the first half on Thursday why that is the case.
