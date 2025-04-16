Ja Morant Suffers Injury Scare in Grizzlies-Warriors Play-In
The Memphis Grizzlies ended the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, meaning they headed to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night for an opportunity to advance to the NBA playoffs and face the Houston Rockets. In a must-win situation for both teams looking to secure their spot, it was going to be a battle.
Golden State entered halftime with the lead over Memphis, but the Grizzlies stormed back with a strong third-quarter performance. While a good third quarter for the Grizzlies, it was highlighted by a scary moment for their star guard, as he went down with an ankle injury.
Trying to take a shot over two Warriors defenders, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant fell and twisted his left ankle in a painful scene. The star guard has battled injuries over the past two seasons, so it was a scary sight for Grizzlies fans to see.
Morant went on to shoot his free throw but then returned to the bench and wasn't out on the floor for the team to start the fourth quarter. Regardless if Memphis beats Golden State or loses, Morant's future status for their next game will be one to monitor if he's unable to return.
As mentioned, the winner of Tuesday's contest will face the Houston Rockets in the first round, while the loser will take on the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings contest.
